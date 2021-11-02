NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: How the Jets can help Zach Wilson ... by staying with Mike White

A flat effort from Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense led to a critical loss to division-rival Pittsburgh, solidifying Cleveland's place in the basement of the AFC North. Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder after missing Week 7. He's said there has been no discussion about whether he should shut down for the season and that surgery is no certainty. However, I know from experience that any injury will most likely affect your release and accuracy -- no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. With that in mind, I don't think Mayfield should be playing right now. And if I'm being completely honest, he doesn't transcend Kevin Stefanski's offense, nor does he go above and beyond the Xs and Os when he is healthy.





Case Keenum, on the other hand, has been in this system for years. Don't forget: He led Minnesota deep in the playoffs back in 2017 with Stefanski as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach. In Keenum's lone start this season, a Week 7 victory over Denver, he put together a steady performance -- and especially thrived in play-action, completing 10 of 13 pass attempts for 129 yards, a touchdown and a 133.2 passer rating. Keenum can absolutely lead the Browns to success -- and back into a wild-card spot -- by leaning on a run game that just got back Nick Chubb and should have Kareem Hunt in a few weeks.





If Baker's not 100 percent, he shouldn't be out there.