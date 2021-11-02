The First Read, Week 9: Impact of Von Miller trade on Rams; Cowboys pass another test

1) Cowboys check another box: The transformation is now complete in Dallas. The questions about the way Dak Prescott would play coming off the severe ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season were answered weeks ago. The doubts about whether the defense was legit have long since vanished. What was left was that lingering suspicion that focused on the notion that this team might implode because that's what we've been used to seeing from past Cowboys teams. That's out the window, as well. For all the exciting elements the Cowboys have revealed this season -- from a dynamic, diversified offense to an aggressive, play-making defense -- what they did in their 20-16 win over Minnesota said more about them than anything. It told us this team really does have heart, that it's not going to recoil when the pressure intensifies and it's wading through adversity. This is the second straight game where Dallas won a contest it would've lost in previous years, following a comeback overtime win in New England in Week 6. This latest victory was even more special, precisely because the Cowboys earned it with their starting quarterback, who is dealing with a calf injury, watching from the sidelines and Cooper Rush under center. We'll never know how this game would've turned out if Prescott had played. What is clear is that the Cowboys showed how much they've grown by not having him available. "You look at the New England game and games prior (and) every game we're getting stronger and stronger," Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told local reporters after the game. "At this point in the season, we're all trusting each other. There's never a time where I come to the sideline and don't expect the offense to score, or they don't expect us to get a stop. That trust is there." The Cowboys improved to 6-1 with the win over Minnesota. More importantly, they confirmed that they have more than enough resolve to push past all other NFC contenders to reach the Super Bowl. When Dallas nearly beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, it made for a cute little story. Today, it's intriguing to wonder how that game would play out if the two squads have a repeat meeting in January.