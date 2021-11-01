Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 05:56 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Erring on the side of caution Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys gave star quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ some extra time to heal up his injured calf as he was inactive for their Week 8 tilt.

It gave backup Cooper Rush a chance to shine, which he did in a dramatic 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But Prescott is now on schedule to be back in the saddle for Week 9, as Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice.

That would lean toward Prescott being ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Dallas was coming off a bye in Week 7 after injuring his calf in a Week 6 win against the Patriots. With no practice reps heading into Sunday night's game, Prescott being inactive could have been as much about being cautious as allowing the QB to get game ready.

Now he'll have a chance to get ready for the Broncos and a likely return after a game away.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

Almost a month after undergoing finger surgery, Russell Wilson announced on Monday an important step on his road to recovery.

news

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro RB is signing to the Titans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport reports. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced. The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland. 
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Bucs, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos trade star LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 NFL Draft picks

Von Miller's storied tenure with the Broncos is over. Denver has traded the star linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams, James Palmer reports.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter suffered torn pec, out for rest of season

The Minnesota Vikings fear pass rusher Danielle Hunter could miss the remainder of the 2021 season after potentially suffering a torn pectoral muscle Sunday night vs. the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 1

The Cowboys received good and bad news on the injury front, and they are awaiting word on another key player. CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) should be fine, but there is more concern with OT Tyron Smith (ankle), Ian Rapoport reports. LB Jabril Cox is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per Tom Pelissero.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry to undergo foot surgery; no timeline on potential return

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that star running back Derrick Henry will undergo foot surgery. Vrabel did not offer a timeline for a potential return.
news

Mike Zimmer 'screwed up' calling consecutive timeouts in Vikings' loss: 'I forgot that I called one'

With the Cowboys driving late in Sunday night's contest, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called a timeout after his defense forced a third-and-16 following a tackle for loss. But it's what came after that initial timeout that became an issue.
news

Brian Flores not worried about job status as Dolphins fall to 1-7

The Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season following Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Bills, their seventh in a row. Despite recent rumblings of Brian Flores being on the hot seat, the coach said he's not worried about his job status.
news

Cooper Rush on leading Cowboys to prime-time win over Vikings: 'Just as good as the dream'

In his first career start, Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush punctured a Mike Zimmer defense for 325 passing yards, two passing TDs and a 92.2 passer rating.
