Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

Erring on the side of caution Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys gave star quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ some extra time to heal up his injured calf as he was inactive for their Week 8 tilt.

It gave backup Cooper Rush a chance to shine, which he did in a dramatic 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But Prescott is now on schedule to be back in the saddle for Week 9, as Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice.

That would lean toward Prescott being ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Dallas was coming off a bye in Week 7 after injuring his calf in a Week 6 win against the Patriots. With no practice reps heading into Sunday night's game, Prescott being inactive could have been as much about being cautious as allowing the QB to get game ready.