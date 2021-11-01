Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

With Derrick Henry set to undergo surgery that will put the NFL rushing leader on the shelf for possibly 6-10 weeks, the Tennessee Titans will add a future Hall of Fame running back to the backfield.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Titans are signing free-agent running back Adrian Peterson to the practice squad and plan to elevate him to the roster.

Peterson played in 16 games in 2020 with the Detroit Lions, starting 10 tilts. He rushed for 604 yards and seven TDs on 156 carries with the Lions.

The 36-year-old has 14,820 total rushing yards in his career, just 449 behind Barry Sanders for fourth-most all time.

After spending the first decade of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, All Day has spent time with New Orleans, Arizona, Washington and Detroit the past four years.

Peterson now joins a 6-2 Titans team that sits atop the AFC standings with a three-game lead in the AFC South. Peterson has a chance to carve out a role as the Titans' early-down ball carrier when he gets up to speed on the offense. While he's no longer an All-Pro, Peterson showed last season he can still churn out yards between the tackles, with the occasional burst.