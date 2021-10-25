Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams, per a source informed of the swap. Both clubs later announced the transaction.

The teams swapped future late-round picks, with L.A. getting a 2024 sixth-rounder and the Broncos netting a 2024 seventh-round selection along with Young.

Denver had a need at the position with eight LBs getting injured this season, including six on injured reserve.

It's the second time Young has been traded in-season. The Rams acquired the linebacker in 2019 via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Young started all seven games for the Rams this season, compiling 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.