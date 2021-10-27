Around the NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Nobody can say Baker Mayfield isn't optimistic.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary. The latter concern won't be addressed for some time; more pressing is Mayfield's availability for Sunday's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing last week's win over the Denver Broncos, Mayfield said Wednesday that he could be back for the Steelers game, with a caveat:

"If I'm going to hurt the team, I'm not going to go," he said, per Jen Steer of Fox8 News.

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Mayfield will get the starter's reps Wednesday, with ﻿Case Keenum﻿ backing him up.

Dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield's playing status is of critical importance to a 4-3 Browns team battling to keep up in a strong AFC North division where no team currently has a losing record. The Steelers (3-3) are at the bottom of the division. According to Mayfield, there has been no discussion about whether he should shut down for the season, and added that surgery is no certainty, per the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

Mayfield's positive outlook falls right in line with comments he made prior to missing the Broncos game, when he expressed a strong desire to play just two days before the game, and a day before he was ruled out.

Mayfield has completed 116 of 173 passes this season for 1,474 yards and a 67.1 completion percentage that would mark a career best. His shoulder was initially injured in a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, but Mayfield remained in the starting lineup; he re-injured the shoulder in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to miss the Broncos game.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott will participate in individual drills and will be evaluated from there.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. 
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW