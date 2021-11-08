Raiders' loss to Giants caps nightmare week in trying season, but 5-3 Las Vegas must move forward

To that end, Las Vegas is signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Jackson can still run, so he should help the downfield passing game that was diminished on Sunday. That, and a little bit of time, may be all the Raiders need to overcome the raw emotions of the last week.

"Things happen in your lives and you're still professional and do a great job," receiver Hunter Renfrow told reporters in his press conference. "Same thing with us. We can't let that affect us. No matter what it is. So, I wouldn't say it took too much. We just have to play better. I think, at the end of the day ... if we would have won today, we probably wouldn't have gotten a lot of these questions."

If there is reason to believe the Raiders can avoid sinking with their sadness, it is because of Carr. He has provided a case study in leadership this season. The quick departure of Gruden should have impacted him more than any other player because of Gruden's deep involvement in the offense. But Carr excelled in his first two games without Gruden, completing 80.3 percent of his passes for 664 yards and four touchdowns during wins over Denver and Philadelphia. This past week, as the face of the franchise, he was pitch perfect in balancing his sorrow and his love for Ruggs. Now, Carr did look at times to be in a fog on Sunday -- he was intercepted twice, lost a crucial fumble and missed a wide-open Waller in the back of the end zone at the end of the first half -- but he got the big stuff right this week. Las Vegas, and any other team, would take that trade-off every day from its franchise quarterback.

On Sunday, Carr said his mind had not been elsewhere during the game, and he even smiled when a reporter characterized the missed throw to Waller as "lousy." After days of dwelling on events they could not control, Carr and the Raiders were desperate to drag their season back to football.

"That's why we lost -- please, talk about me turning the ball over," Carr said.

The alarm that this loss might spur among Las Vegas fans has nothing to do with the extenuating circumstances of last week, but it may also provide a point of focus for the Raiders. They are now 0-5 coming out of their last five bye weeks, and in the last two seasons, hot starts have faded into endings with no playoffs. Bisaccia steadied the Raiders when Gruden left earlier this season and now he will have to convince them that those results from prior seasons mean nothing for an entirely different team.