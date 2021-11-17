Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) not practicing; Tim Boyle to take first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Detroit Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

A starting assignment for Boyle would mark the first of his career. Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky University, Boyle was signed by the Packers and played sparingly in Green Bay the last two seasons, attempting just four passes. He's missed this season with a broken thumb sustained in a the Lions' last preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, but was designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice last week. David Blough is the Lions' other option at quarterback. Blough made five starts as a rookie in 2019, but lost them all and appeared in just one game last season.

Any sort of an offensive spark from Boyle would be a welcome sight in Detroit, where the Lions rank 30th in the league in points per game (16.7).