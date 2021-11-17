Around the NFL

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) not practicing; Tim Boyle to take first-team reps

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It's looking more likely that the Detroit Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Starter Jared Goff will miss practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps, Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Goff's injury, suffered in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, is being deemed day-to-day.

A starting assignment for Boyle would mark the first of his career. Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky University, Boyle was signed by the Packers and played sparingly in Green Bay the last two seasons, attempting just four passes. He's missed this season with a broken thumb sustained in a the Lions' last preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, but was designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice last week. David Blough is the Lions' other option at quarterback. Blough made five starts as a rookie in 2019, but lost them all and appeared in just one game last season.

Any sort of an offensive spark from Boyle would be a welcome sight in Detroit, where the Lions rank 30th in the league in points per game (16.7).

With Goff behind center, the Lions have struggled to an 0-8-1 record and remain the NFL's only winless team. Campbell has expressed concern with Goff's play, but also with his offensive line's pass protection, and has stuck with Goff as a starter throughout a disastrous season. Against the Steelers, Goff threw for just 114 yards and 4.5 yards per attempt.

