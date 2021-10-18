Around the NFL

Lane Johnson rejoins Eagles following three-game absence due to personal matter

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 08:34 AM
Kevin Patra

Lane Johnson is rejoining his Philadelphia Eagles teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter.

The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks," Johnson wrote in a message posted to his social media account. "I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone.

"I am excited to re-join my teammates and coaches. I'm grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world!"

Johnson was a surprise inactive before the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also missed the Week 5 comeback win over Carolina and last Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

The Eagles offensive line has been shuffled the last several weeks with Johnson out and injuries racking up. ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿, who started the year at left tackle, played on the right side the past two weeks, with ﻿Andre Dillard﻿ sliding in on the left. 

Johnson's return will be a massive upgrade for the struggling blocking unit as a whole, as the Eagles sit at 2-4, trying to keep the season from slipping away.

