Aaron Rodgers-Bears, Tom Brady-Bills: Nine players who 'own' a rival team

Numbers against Jaguars: 11 games, 1,143 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs.





Looking at Henry's jaw-dropping totals against Jacksonville, it's almost hard to believe he's only faced this team 11 times. Since 2010, no one has scored more rushing touchdowns against a single opponent than Henry has against the Jags. And remarkably, half of those TDs came in two games: a four-score outing in December of 2018 and a three-TD day in Week 5 of this season. And the Jags aren't the only AFC South opponent Henry enjoys running against; he's also put up three games of 200-plus rushing yards against Houston, the most by a player against an opponent in NFL history.





Next meeting: Week 14 in Tennessee (Henry ran for 130 yards and three scores against the Jags in Week 5).