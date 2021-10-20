Ten buyers and sellers ahead of 2021 NFL trade deadline

Are you sensing the pervasive secondary need yet? I believe the Bucs like the young players on their back end and hope to get several back on the field soon, so perhaps the urgency isn't as high inside the building as it might be outside. But injuries have piled up like paper plates in a cookout garbage bin. The plan to plug the midseason leak with veteran Richard Sherman led to another injury. Even if we assume the Bucs will get players in the secondary back, they can't presume the unit will be healthy the rest of the season. With Tom Brady leading a fireball offense, allowing the secondary issues to fester could be cataclysmic come playoff time against more potent offenses. Adding a corner or even a versatile safety like Marcus Maye, who played under Todd Bowles in New York, would solidify the defense. Given that the 5-1 Bucs plan on selecting at the back end of every round in the draft, they shouldn't be afraid to part with picks if they can make the money work.