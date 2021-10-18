Around the NFL

MRI confirms Bucs CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) will miss a couple weeks; no plans for injured reserve

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 07:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman will indeed miss only a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that an MRI over the weekend confirmed the initial diagnosis of the severity of Sherman's ailing hamstring, per a source informed of the situation. Barring a setback, Sherman should miss only a couple of weeks, and there are no plans to put the corner on injured reserve.

Sherman suffered the injury early in Thursday night's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The swiftness in which the Bucs ruled Sherman out of the game suggested the damage could be severe. So it's great news he'll miss only a few tilts.

Sherman, who played just five games in 2020 due to injury, signed with Tampa on Sept. 29 and played in three games within 11 days of joining the club. Given the heavy workload he undertook in such a short time, a soft-tissue injury doesn't come as a huge surprise.

Now the question is whether the hamstring issue will linger even when Sherman returns in a few weeks. The Bucs signed the veteran to help an already banged-up secondary. Now he joins them on the shelf for at least the next few weeks.

Tampa hosts the Chicago Bears in Week 7 and travels to New Orleans in Week 8 before a bye in Week 9.

