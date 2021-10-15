NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Around the NFL

Published: Oct 15, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.

Per Rapoport, the initial diagnosis doesn't sound like Sherman suffered a significant injury that would knock him out for the rest of the season.

"Sounds like he'll be out a couple weeks," Rapoport said.

Sherman limped to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game and was immediately ruled out. The swift nature in which the team announced he'd miss the rest of the game suggested the injury could be severe.

The cornerback was signed just over two weeks ago and was playing in his third game in 11 days. With that sort of action, given his short ramp-up period, a soft-tissue injury shouldn't come as that big of a surprise -- there is a reason the NFLPA has fought for longer ramp-up time during training camps.

The question is whether the hamstring of a 33-year-old corner will nag and linger the rest of the year, even if he misses only a few games.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Cleveland Browns designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) to return from injured reserve.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (back) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) will be "ready to go" against New England. Diggs has not practiced this week, while Smith was limited on Thursday.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals removed guard Jackson Carman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Corey Ballentine on reserve/injured.

Roster signings

  • The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Shakur Brown to the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed guard ﻿Zack Bailey﻿ to the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Detroit Lions release tackle Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts released tackle ﻿Anthony Coyle﻿ from the practice squad.

Contract restructures

  • The Chicago Bears restructured the contract of pass rusher Robert Quinn to create $3,512,500 in cap room, a source tells Rapoport. The Bears previously had only $800K of room and needed more to operate, Rapoport added. Chicago now has moved $30.93M into future caps.

