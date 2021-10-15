NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.

Per Rapoport, the initial diagnosis doesn't sound like Sherman suffered a significant injury that would knock him out for the rest of the season.

"Sounds like he'll be out a couple weeks," Rapoport said.

Sherman limped to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game and was immediately ruled out. The swift nature in which the team announced he'd miss the rest of the game suggested the injury could be severe.

The cornerback was signed just over two weeks ago and was playing in his third game in 11 days. With that sort of action, given his short ramp-up period, a soft-tissue injury shouldn't come as that big of a surprise -- there is a reason the NFLPA has fought for longer ramp-up time during training camps.