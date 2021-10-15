Around the NFL

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Published: Oct 15, 2021 at 05:22 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

It took longer than many likely predicted, but the Seattle Seahawks are placing quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced the news Friday, which ensures that Wilson will miss at least the next three games, beginning with Sunday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks also announced Friday that running back Chris Carson on IR with a neck injury. Carson previously had missed the Seahawks' Week 5 game due to the same neck issue, which Carrol described as a long-term issue for the running back.

Wilson's designation also officially brings an end to the quarterback's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career. It was the longest active streak for a quarterback and sixth all time among QBs.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is now the active leader with 82 straight starts.

Wilson injured his middle finger in an Oct. 7 loss to the Rams and underwent surgery the day after. Initial reports were that Wilson was eyeing a return in Week 10 against the Packers and that's still in sight.

Surprising to many, Wilson was at Seahawks practice on Wednesday, though he was listed not participating. Even more stunning was that he was designated as limited on Thursday.

Despite the seven-time Pro Bowler's best efforts, Wilson inevitably was headed to injured reserve for the first time. The Seahawks needed to make the move by Saturday for Sunday's game to count as one of the three mandated games Wilson must miss.

Now, at least for the next three games, the Seahawks will look to stay afloat with Geno Smith at the helm.

