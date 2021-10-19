Around the NFL

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

Published: Oct 19, 2021 at 05:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The New York Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed offensive tackle Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.

Thomas missed Week 5 with a left foot injury, then returned for a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, only to exit in the second quarter with a right ankle injury. Thomas will miss a minimum of three games under NFL rules governing players placed on injured reserve after Sept. 1. That means the club will be without it's starting blindside protector for QB Daniel Jones for upcoming games against the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas would then have a bye week to further recover before returning, at the earliest, for a Week 11 game against the talented pass rushers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Andrew is a great player," Jones said, per the New York Post. "He's played well for us this year. He's an important piece."

It's the latest in a series of setbacks for the Giants, who currently anchor the bottom of the NFC East at 1-5. Injuries to RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿, TE ﻿Evan Engram﻿, and multiple wide receivers have rendered the club unable to surround Jones with a full complement of weapons this season. Now, it's an injury up front that threatens an offense that ranks 16th in the NFL in yards per game (360.7).

The fourth overall selection in the 2020 draft, Thomas made 15 starts for the Giants as a rookie. The Giants replaced Thomas with ﻿Matt Peart﻿ in Week 5 and again for the balance of Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Related Content

news

Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

The Ravens will be without standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Stanley has missed five of the Ravens' six games this year and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox dealing with broken bone in hand, not expected to miss much time

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Saints are adding a veteran presence to its shallow RB room. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans place rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (knee) on injured reserve

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW