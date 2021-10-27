Around the NFL

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Khalil Mack isn't expected to play this week, and the Chicago Bears star pass rusher might be out a few more.

The team intends to rest Mack's foot injury Sunday as the Bears play host to the San Francisco 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place Mack on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of three more games, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday that the team is "working through everything" as it pertains to Mack's injury and no decision has been made yet on how to proceed.

Mack hasn't missed a start this season but has been playing through pain over the last several weeks. He first sustained a foot injury in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. He left the game but returned in the second half to record his second sack of the day.

Despite the injury, Mack has been productive this season as a pass rusher, notching six sacks that rank him tied for seventh in the NFL. In Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, he was held sackless for the first time since Week 1 and made just one tackle in 52 defensive snaps.

A trip to IR for Mack would represent the first extended interruption of a remarkably durable career -- until now, 2018 has been the only season in which he's missed a start over seven-plus seasons, and he started 13 of 14 games that year. If Mack is placed on injured reserve before Sunday's game, he would have four weeks to rest while missing three games, with a bye among upcoming tilts against the 49ers, Steelers and Ravens. He would be eligible to come off of IR for a Week 12 game at Detroit.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott will participate in individual drills and will be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. 
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW