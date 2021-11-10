2021 NFL midseason win-total projections: Chiefs make playoffs; Cardinals in line for top seed

Current record: 5-4





Setting aside the drama over Odell Beckham, the Browns did an excellent job constructing a complementary team based around the run. Even though everyone knows this is their strength, they're still able to generally execute at a high level. In their five wins this season, they've earned 195 rushing yards over expectation, per NGS. And the key to beating them is stopping them on the ground, as evidenced by their combined rushing yards over expectation mark of -13 in losses to the Chiefs, Cardinals and Steelers (we'll set aside the track-meet loss against the Chargers, in which Cleveland still put up 107 over expectation). The good news for the Browns' playoff hopes is that none of their remaining opponents rank in the top 10 in defensive yards allowed over expectation -- in fact, their next four opponents (Patriots, Lions and Ravens twice) all rank 26th or worse in that category.