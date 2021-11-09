Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Odell Beckham is a free agent.

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Beckham and the Browns inked a settlement Saturday to finalize the wide receiver's release and send him to waivers on Monday. The settlement granted Beckham the release he desired while bestowing the Browns with cash and salary cap savings were Beckham to go unclaimed.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's Saturday report, the cost to claim Beckham would have been $7.25 million for the remainder of the 2021 campaign (none of which would be paid by Cleveland). Now, the Browns will have to pay $4.25 million, per the settlement agreement if the receiver cleared waivers.

While the settlement was signed Saturday, the sound and fury played out earlier in the week when the Browns did not trade away Beckham ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline despite a social media push from the receiver's father. Thereafter, the Browns "excused" Beckham from practice before agreeing to part ways on Friday.

On Sunday, the Browns moved on with a lopsided victory over the Bengals.