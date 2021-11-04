Week 9 NFL game picks: Colts roll past Jets on Thursday night; Jordan Love-led Packers stun Chiefs

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

SPREAD: Packers +7.5 | O/U: 48





The Chiefs are 3-15-1 against the spread in their last 19 games, a stretch that puts some data on the concept of being overrated. They have played so consistently below expectations without the expectations changing, at least until this week. This game was a pick 'em, at home, against a strong -- if flawed -- Packers team. The market correction was here, at least until Aaron Rodgers got COVID-19. Now Kansas City's a heavy favorite against a team that could/should get Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Allen Lazard back in the lineup. Jordan Love showed off his talent in the preseason, and his Week 1 cameo is enough to believe that ever-resourceful Matt LaFleur is a strong pick to cover that number. I believe the Packers can win outright because of their stout running game. Plus, I'm here for the chaos that would ensue after.