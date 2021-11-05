Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

Published: Nov 05, 2021 at 02:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Carolina Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that he is "hopeful" that running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (hamstring) will play Sunday against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey has missed the last six weeks.

Rhule said he was also optimistic that quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ could play. Darnold is still in concussion protocol and also dealing with a shoulder injury, which Rhule characterized as as much of a concern as his concussion. Rhule mentioned that Darnold could be active and serve as a backup to P.J. Walker.

Darnold has been limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play, while McCaffrey is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. The running back was designated to return from IR earlier this week.

Also questionable to play against the Patriots are cornerback ﻿Stantley Thomas-Oliver﻿ (toe) and guard ﻿Pat Elflein﻿ (hamstring).

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will be game-time decisions, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable to play against Buffalo. He returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion.
  • New York Jets safety Marcus Maye suffered a torn Achilles against the Colts and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) will be questionable to play against Tennessee and considered a game-time decision, coach Sean McVay said Friday.
  • Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers (knee) won't play against the Packers. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) is "closer" to a return, coach Andy Reid said, but remains on injured reserve for now.
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley﻿ has been ruled out for Sunday against the Raiders. He cleared COVID-19 protocol but will miss a fourth consecutive game because of a lingering ankle injury. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) has also bene ruled out. Wide receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and John Ross (quad) are questionable. Rookie wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (thumb) does not have a game designation.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ (ribs) is questionable for Sunday versus the Jaguars. Tight end ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ (hand) has been ruled out.

Related Content

news

Marcus Maye out for remainder of 2021 season after tearing Achilles in Jets' loss to Colts

Marcus Maye's 2021 season is finished. The Jets safety suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Colts and will miss the rest of the campaign.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham's release 'unfortunate,' but Browns are 'moving on'

Odell Beckham﻿ and the Browns are no longer together, but Cleveland still has a game to play Sunday. For Kevin Stefanski and Co., there's little time for tearful goodbyes.
news

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
news

Saints to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons; Taysom Hill will play, Ian Book to be active

The Saints are sticking with what worked a week ago. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who shined in relief of an injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ in Week 8, is getting the starting nod Sunday versus the Falcons.
news

49ers aren't worried about George Kittle's workload as TE comes off latest injury

As ﻿George Kittle﻿ returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve due to a calf injury, questions turned to whether the 49ers are overworking their star tight end. Kittle has played just 12 of the past 23 games due to injury.
news

Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility after false positive COVID-19 test, ruled out due to ankle injury

Saquon Barkley is back in the building, but he won't be back on the field this weekend. The RB returned to the Giants facility Friday after further testing revealed that a false positive test had landed him on the COVID-19 list.
news

Colts' Danny Pinter is first offensive lineman to catch TD pass this season

It took more than eight weeks, but we finally have our first Big Man TD catch of the season. Colts guard ﻿Danny Pinter﻿ became the first offensive lineman to catch a TD this year when he snagged a two-yard pass from ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.
news

Browns releasing WR Odell Beckham; WR heads to waivers

The end of the Odell Beckham era in Cleveland is upon us. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are releasing the wideout. Beckham now heads to waivers. The release comes about as OBJ and the team agreed to a reworked contract.
news

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

The Colts had a "perfect" setup to rebound from an overtime loss to the Titans and did so on Thursday night with huge efforts from Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz leading the way. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW