NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

The Carolina Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9.
Carolina coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that he is "hopeful" that running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will play Sunday against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey has missed the last six weeks.
Rhule said he was also optimistic that quarterback Sam Darnold could play. Darnold is still in concussion protocol and also dealing with a shoulder injury, which Rhule characterized as as much of a concern as his concussion. Rhule mentioned that Darnold could be active and serve as a backup to P.J. Walker.
Darnold has been limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play, while McCaffrey is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. The running back was designated to return from IR earlier this week.
Also questionable to play against the Patriots are cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe) and guard Pat Elflein (hamstring).
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will be game-time decisions, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable to play against Buffalo. He returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion.
- New York Jets safety Marcus Maye suffered a torn Achilles against the Colts and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) will be questionable to play against Tennessee and considered a game-time decision, coach Sean McVay said Friday.
- Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers (knee) won't play against the Packers. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) is "closer" to a return, coach Andy Reid said, but remains on injured reserve for now.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Sunday against the Raiders. He cleared COVID-19 protocol but will miss a fourth consecutive game because of a lingering ankle injury. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) has also bene ruled out. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and John Ross (quad) are questionable. Rookie wideout Kadarius Toney (thumb) does not have a game designation.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) is questionable for Sunday versus the Jaguars. Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) has been ruled out.