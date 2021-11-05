NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

The Carolina Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that he is "hopeful" that running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (hamstring) will play Sunday against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey has missed the last six weeks.

Rhule said he was also optimistic that quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ could play. Darnold is still in concussion protocol and also dealing with a shoulder injury, which Rhule characterized as as much of a concern as his concussion. Rhule mentioned that Darnold could be active and serve as a backup to P.J. Walker.

Darnold has been limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play, while McCaffrey is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. The running back was designated to return from IR earlier this week.