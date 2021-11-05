Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Tennessee Titans are all in on All Day.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Titans are signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today, per a source informed of the situation. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week.

Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.

Garafolo noted that Peterson impressed the staff in his short time to the point that they're comfortable moving him to the active roster permanently.

The future Hall of Famer played 16 games in 2020 with the Detroit Lions, rushing for 604 yards and seven TDs on 156 carries with the Lions.

While he's not the tackle-breaking demon he was early in his career, the man known as All Day has shown burst in stretches and the ability to churn out yards between the tackles. Even at 36 years old, Peterson still has some juice in his legs.

No one is replacing Derrick Henry, who was lapping the field towards the rushing title once again before a broken foot sent him to IR, but Peterson fits well in the Titans' scheme. That Tennessee liked what they saw from the veteran back after just a few practices enough not to play the practice-squad game underscores the belief that he can step in and help carry the load right away.