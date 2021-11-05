Around the NFL

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

Published: Nov 05, 2021 at 11:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans are all in on All Day.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Titans are signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today, per a source informed of the situation. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week.

Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.

Garafolo noted that Peterson impressed the staff in his short time to the point that they're comfortable moving him to the active roster permanently.

The future Hall of Famer played 16 games in 2020 with the Detroit Lions, rushing for 604 yards and seven TDs on 156 carries with the Lions.

While he's not the tackle-breaking demon he was early in his career, the man known as All Day has shown burst in stretches and the ability to churn out yards between the tackles. Even at 36 years old, Peterson still has some juice in his legs.

No one is replacing Derrick Henry, who was lapping the field towards the rushing title once again before a broken foot sent him to IR, but Peterson fits well in the Titans' scheme. That Tennessee liked what they saw from the veteran back after just a few practices enough not to play the practice-squad game underscores the belief that he can step in and help carry the load right away.

Peterson will pair with pass-catching back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ in the Titans backfield as the AFC South leaders prepare to take on the L.A. Rams on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

Saints expected to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons

The Saints are sticking with what worked a week ago. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who shined in relief of an injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ in Week 8, is expected to get the starting nod Sunday versus the Falcons.
news

49ers aren't worried about George Kittle's workload as TE comes off latest injury

As ﻿George Kittle﻿ returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve due to a calf injury, questions turned to whether the 49ers are overworking their star tight end. Kittle has played just 12 of the past 23 games due to injury.
news

Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility after false positive COVID-19 test

Saquon Barkley is back in the building. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the RB returned to the Giants facility Friday morning after further testing revealed that a false positive test had landed him on the COVID-19 list.
news

Colts' Danny Pinter is first offensive lineman to catch TD pass this season

It took more than eight weeks, but we finally have our first Big Man TD catch of the season. Colts guard ﻿Danny Pinter﻿ became the first offensive lineman to catch a TD this year when he snagged a two-yard pass from ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.
news

Browns releasing WR Odell Beckham; WR heads to waivers

The end of the Odell Beckham era in Cleveland is upon us. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are releasing the wideout. Beckham now heads to waivers. The release comes about as OBJ and the team agreed to a reworked contract.
news

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

The Colts had a "perfect" setup to rebound from an overtime loss to the Titans and did so on Thursday night with huge efforts from Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz leading the way. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
news

Week 9 Thursday night inactives: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW