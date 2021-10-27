NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. The team elected not to place Gronk on injured reserve with the hopes of him returning sooner. He might now be ready.

The four-time All-Pro was off to a fast start in 2021, catching two scores in each of the first two games. Gronk was a team co-leader in touchdowns until Mike Evans' three-TD outburst this past weekend.

He's not the only prominent Bucs player on the mend. Linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, who's missed the past two games with an ankle sprain, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed the last one, returned to practice. Wide receiver Scotty Miller, who's on IR with a turf toe injury, ran on the side. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and ﻿Dee Delaney﻿, both of whom exited Week 7 early, participated as well.