NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. The team elected not to place Gronk on injured reserve with the hopes of him returning sooner. He might now be ready.

The four-time All-Pro was off to a fast start in 2021, catching two scores in each of the first two games. Gronk was a team co-leader in touchdowns until Mike Evans' three-TD outburst this past weekend.

He's not the only prominent Bucs player on the mend. Linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, who's missed the past two games with an ankle sprain, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed the last one, returned to practice. Wide receiver Scotty Miller, who's on IR with a turf toe injury, ran on the side. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and ﻿Dee Delaney﻿, both of whom exited Week 7 early, participated as well.

Conversely, wide receiver Antonio Brown was in attendance but using crutches. Brown has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6.

news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott will participate in individual drills and will be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. 
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
