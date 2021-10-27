NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

Rob Gronkowski is back on the practice field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. The team elected not to place Gronk on injured reserve with the hopes of him returning sooner. He might now be ready.
The four-time All-Pro was off to a fast start in 2021, catching two scores in each of the first two games. Gronk was a team co-leader in touchdowns until Mike Evans' three-TD outburst this past weekend.
He's not the only prominent Bucs player on the mend. Linebacker Lavonte David, who's missed the past two games with an ankle sprain, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed the last one, returned to practice. Wide receiver Scotty Miller, who's on IR with a turf toe injury, ran on the side. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Dee Delaney, both of whom exited Week 7 early, participated as well.
Conversely, wide receiver Antonio Brown was in attendance but using crutches. Brown has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Houston Texans coach David Culley said quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be designated to return to practice but that his status for Sunday's game against the Rams "is still up in the air." Taylor has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Culley added that Davis Mills will continue to get the first-team reps in practice Wednesday as Taylor works his way back.
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) is not expected to play Sunday versus the 49ers and might end up on IR, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated running back Anthony McFarland from injured reserve.
- New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis, punter Braden Mann and defensive end Kyle Phillips were designated to return to practice.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown, linebacker Derick Roberson and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer were designated to return to practice.
- The Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin, knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring). Quarterback Baker Mayfield said playing Sunday versus the Steelers is a possibility and undergoing shoulder surgery is not a certainty.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) will participate in individual drills Wednesday as his evaluation progresses.
Roster signings
- The Detroit Lions elevated guard Tommy Kraemer from their practice squad to the active roster and re-signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed running back/kick returner Dontrell Hilliard to the practice squad.