Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals will be without defensive end J.J. Watt for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

On a short week of preparation, Watt's shoulder injury prevented him from participating in practice, and the club designated him out on its Wednesday injury report. He'll miss one of the biggest games of the NFL season to date, as the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0) play host to a 6-1 Packers team that hasn't lost since Week 1. The Cardinals official depth chart lists ﻿Michael Dogbe﻿ as Watt's backup -- Dogbe played a season-high 27 defensive snaps in Sunday's 31-5 win over the Houston Texans.

Watt had started every game this season and notched his first sack of the year in a Week 6 road win over the Cleveland Browns. While Watt hasn't been a sack machine in his first year in Arizona, his 83.1 pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus is second only to Chandler Jones on the team, and the five-time All-Pro's veteran presence and leadership will be missed against Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay's pass protection is allowing 2.4 sacks per game, which ranks tied for 20th in the NFL.