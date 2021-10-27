Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dak Prescott has yet to clear his latest injury hurdle -- this time, a calf strain -- but he'll get the whole week to attempt to do so.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Prescott will work through individual periods of Dallas' Wednesday practice, and then he will be evaluated further as the session transitions to team periods. Perhaps most importantly: Wednesday will not determine Prescott's status for the Cowboys' Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings, per McCarthy.

The goal is to test Prescott's progress without pushing him and risking a setback, McCarthy said. Dallas is preparing backup Cooper Rush with additional first-team reps in the event Prescott cannot play.

"We don't want this to be a week-to-week situation," McCarthy explained, via USA Today's Jori Epstein.

McCarthy has experience with this type of situation, having seen Aaron Rodgers manage a calf strain during the 2014 season. Prescott suffered the injury in Dallas' comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 6, and he had the benefit of a Week 7 bye to rest and recover.

McCarthy and the Cowboys' medical staff have set a threshold for recovery that Prescott must clear in order to be able to play Sunday, and ramping up toward that threshold with limited participation in practice seems to be the best way of achieving that goal.

"He's going to practice, he's going to go through individual, he's in the game plans, he's preparing to play," McCarthy said. "But he's got to cross the threshold to make sure he's full go."

Prescott will get two more days of work to prove he's ready to play with minimal risk.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. 
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
