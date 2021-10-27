Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to participate in individual drills as evaluation progresses

Dak Prescott has yet to clear his latest injury hurdle -- this time, a calf strain -- but he'll get the whole week to attempt to do so.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Prescott will work through individual periods of Dallas' Wednesday practice, and then he will be evaluated further as the session transitions to team periods. Perhaps most importantly: Wednesday will not determine Prescott's status for the Cowboys' Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings, per McCarthy.

The goal is to test Prescott's progress without pushing him and risking a setback, McCarthy said. Dallas is preparing backup Cooper Rush with additional first-team reps in the event Prescott cannot play.

"We don't want this to be a week-to-week situation," McCarthy explained, via USA Today's Jori Epstein.

McCarthy has experience with this type of situation, having seen Aaron Rodgers manage a calf strain during the 2014 season. Prescott suffered the injury in Dallas' comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 6, and he had the benefit of a Week 7 bye to rest and recover.

McCarthy and the Cowboys' medical staff have set a threshold for recovery that Prescott must clear in order to be able to play Sunday, and ramping up toward that threshold with limited participation in practice seems to be the best way of achieving that goal.

"He's going to practice, he's going to go through individual, he's in the game plans, he's preparing to play," McCarthy said. "But he's got to cross the threshold to make sure he's full go."