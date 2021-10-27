Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

It's back to the Bayou for Mark Ingram.

The Houston Texans are trading the veteran running back to the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, a move that sends Ingram back to his original team. The Texans' compensation is expected to involve late-round draft selections, per Pelissero.

Ingram was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Saints, 28th overall, and now returns after venturing to the Ravens and Texans.