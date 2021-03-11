Around the NFL

Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3M

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mark Ingram has found a new home.

The veteran running back is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

The former Saints star spent the last two years in Baltimore, where he arrived as the lead back in a dominant Ravens rushing attack in 2019, but faded into the background in 2020 as rookie J.K. Dobbins and youngster Gus Edwards received the carries instead of Ingram. After rushing 202 times for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, Ingram saw just 72 attempts for 299 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

The exact point at which Ingram went from key contributor to veteran afterthought could be placed in the 2019 postseason, when a calf injury significantly limited Ingram, hampering Baltimore's rushing attack and leading to a stunning upset loss to Tennessee in the Divisional Round. By the time Baltimore exacted revenge on Tennessee a year later, Ingram was a nonfactor, spending the game as an inactive player. He was waived eight days later.

Ingram's tale could be one of two: A wrecking ball of a running back who simply ran out of gas rather drastically once he reached 30 years old, or a veteran who suffered an untimely injury and lost his job to younger options. We'll find out which is the case -- and whether there's really much of a difference between the two -- in Houston, where Ingram will join David Johnson in a tandem that would have made headlines across the league half of a decade ago.

Instead, they're both in Houston to reclaim what was once football glory. It worked out to a minor degree for Johnson in 2020 when he posted his highest yards-per-carry average of his career, albeit on just 147 attempts. With Duke Johnson now gone, it will be interesting to see how Ingram fits into Houston's offense -- and whether he has any gas left in the tank.

Related Content

news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
news

Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
news

Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'is our starting quarterback as of right now'

While the Texans have insisted they wouldn't trade Deshaun Watson, might cracks in that stance start to form? New Houston HC David Culley said on the Huddle & Flow podcast that Watson is the team's QB "right now," using a similar refrain to the Rams before they dealt Jared Goff.
news

Thomas Davis dons custom Panthers suit for retirement ceremony

It wouldn't have felt right for Thomas Davis to retire from the NFL without donning the black and blue one more time. Thursday gave the Carolina Panthers legend another chance to do so -- without the need for pads or a helmet.
news

Brian Flores on Dolphins' QB situation: 'I'm excited to work with Tua'

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s second NFL season hasn't yet begun, but has already drawn speculation that his Dolphins might entertain taking another quarterback in the upcoming draft. Brian Flores took a moment Thursday to address such chatter.
news

Chiefs release starting tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

The Chiefs are cleaning house on their offensive line. Kansas City released starting LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.
news

Roundup: Cowboys OL Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins restructure deals to save team $18.975M

The Cowboys have restructured the contracts for offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins﻿ and guard Zack Martin, saving $18.975 million against the salary cap in the process. 
news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer plans to be 'patient' in free agency

Carolina created some salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿. The room doesn't mean the Panthers plan to go on a spending spree early in free agency.
news

Saints releasing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins in latest salary cap purge

The New Orleans Saints' purge continues as the club works to get under the salary cap. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Saints have informed ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ they are releasing him.
news

Rob Gronkowski reiterates plans to return in 2021: 'I will be back playing football'

Now is not the time for another ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ retirement party. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end reiterated to TMZ this week that he plans to continue his playing career in 2021.
