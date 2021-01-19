Ravens inform RB Mark Ingram he will be released

Ingram was due $5 million next year, which was the last of his contract.

News of Ingram's impending release comes on the same day in which the team announced it released veteran backup quarterback ﻿Robert Griffin III﻿.

Following an excellent eight-year tenure with the New Orleans Saints in which he collected a pair of Pro Bowl bids and two 1,000-yard campaigns, Ingram signed a three-year deal with the Ravens ahead of the 2019 season. The contract included an opt-out for 2021.

Ingram's 1,018 yards in 2019 were second on the team behind quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and aided mightily in Baltimore setting a regular-season record for rushing yards.

Baltimore was once again the NFL leader on the ground in 2020, but Ingram's role diminished greatly. He was inactive in the team's season-ending loss to the Bills along with its playoff-opening win over the Titans. His last game was Week 17, in which he had 39 yards on nine carries after he was inactive the previous two weeks. He had just 299 yards on 72 carries for the season as Jackson once again led the way and rookie ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ and ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ each finished with 700-plus rushing yards.

The 2011 first-round pick and former three-time Pro Bowler might well have life left still in his legs, as the Ravens were a crowded, league-best backfield in terms of production.