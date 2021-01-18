Ravens waive QB Robert Griffin III after three seasons

Robert Griffin III﻿'s run with the Ravens has reached its end.

Baltimore waived RG3 on Monday after three seasons. The backup quarterback leaves having spelled Lamar Jackson for about a dozen games, including two as a starter. His last appearance was cut short by what has marked his entire career: injury.

With Jackson sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test, Griffin got the start on short notice against Steelers in Week 12 and struggled mightily. He completed just 7 of 12 passes for 33 yards while throwing a pick-six. The ninth-year veteran did flash the mobility that had made him a Heisman winner at Baylor and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Washington, rushing for 68 yards. But the effort also produced a hamstring injury that led to him getting pulled in the fourth quarter and landing on injured reserve.

Still only 30, the former No. 2 overall pick might not be done in pro football. Griffin has rallied back before, briefly earning the starting job with the Browns in 2016 after being inactive for the entire 2015 campaign. He also sat out all of 2017 as a free agent.

The following spring, RG3 earned a one-year contract with Baltimore that he parlayed into two more seasons, a sign that his presence was valued, even if limited on the playing field.