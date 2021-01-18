Around the NFL

Ravens waive QB Robert Griffin III after three seasons

Published: Jan 18, 2021 at 05:50 PM
Adam Maya

Robert Griffin III﻿'s run with the Ravens has reached its end.

Baltimore waived RG3 on Monday after three seasons. The backup quarterback leaves having spelled Lamar Jackson for about a dozen games, including two as a starter. His last appearance was cut short by what has marked his entire career: injury.

With Jackson sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test, Griffin got the start on short notice against Steelers in Week 12 and struggled mightily. He completed just 7 of 12 passes for 33 yards while throwing a pick-six. The ninth-year veteran did flash the mobility that had made him a Heisman winner at Baylor and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Washington, rushing for 68 yards. But the effort also produced a hamstring injury that led to him getting pulled in the fourth quarter and landing on injured reserve.

Still only 30, the former No. 2 overall pick might not be done in pro football. Griffin has rallied back before, briefly earning the starting job with the Browns in 2016 after being inactive for the entire 2015 campaign. He also sat out all of 2017 as a free agent.

The following spring, RG3 earned a one-year contract with Baltimore that he parlayed into two more seasons, a sign that his presence was valued, even if limited on the playing field.

The Ravens also announced the signing off 11 players to reserve/future contracts, including quarterback Tyler Huntley﻿, who played in relief of Jackson in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bills.

Related Content

news

NFL memo details different format for combine; individual workouts will be held on pro days

The NFL informed teams on Monday that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is officially changing formats.
news

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney meeting with Washington, considered top candidate 

Former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is meeting with key members of the Washington Football Team's front office Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The group includes head coach Ron Rivera, per sources informed of the meeting.
news

HOF finalist Calvin Johnson: 'It will feel like a slight' to not be selected first ballot

Lions legend Calvin Johnson was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist earlier this month. The biggest question is whether he will be enshrined this year. Megatron discussed his candidacy with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast.
news

Jared Goff-Sean McVay relationship needs 'marriage counseling' heading into offseason

Do the Rams have a QB controversy brewing in Los Angeles? NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports the relationship between Jared Goff and head coach Sean McVay currently is "not great" heading into the offseason.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes still in concussion protocol 

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes is still in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's Divisional Round win in the third quarter.
news

Monday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is set to undergo an MRI on his knee after being sidelined for the majority of Sunday's win over the Saints. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

NFL grants clubs permission to virtually interview coaches still in playoffs

The NFL has granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with candidates who are still in the playoffs, provided the employing club consents. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles already have interviews lined up.
news

49ers promote Mike McDaniel to OC as Mike LaFleur joins Saleh in NY

The San Francisco 49ers are losing more than just defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, leaving Kyle Shanahan several holes to fill.
news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Teams calling Texans about Deshaun Watson's availability; could Panthers be suitor for QB?

﻿Deshaun Watson is not happy in Houston. Like with all disgruntled stars, the QB's discontent has led to rampant speculation that he could force a trade from the Texans. 
news

Buccaneers defense holds Saints WR Michael Thomas to zero catches 

Much of the discussion following the Saints' loss will be about ﻿Drew Brees﻿' struggles. However, some of New Orleans' best players didn't step up to aid the 42-year-old QB.
