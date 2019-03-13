RB Mark Ingram signs with Baltimore Ravens

Running at 4.5 yards per pop over his career, Ingram unfurled 1,000-yard campaigns in 2016 and 2017 before finishing with 645 yards last autumn. Teaming brilliantly with Alvin Kamara over the past two seasons, Ingram gave the Saints an early down hammer who also helped as a pass-catcher. He remains one of the game's more ferocious backs. Beyond the on-field talent, the former Heisman-winning Alabama star has long been lauded as a locker room favorite, with legions of Saints players vocally bemoaning Ingram's departure.