Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility after false positive COVID-19 test

Saquon Barkley is back in the building.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the running back returned to the New York Giants facility Friday morning after further testing revealed that a false positive test had landed him on the COVID-19 list.
The Giants have been dealing with the fallout from multiple false positive tests this week as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Barkley's return from a brief stint on the COVID-19 list is good news for the running back. But he's still dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out since Week 5. It's uncertain at this stage if the ankle is healthy enough to allow the RB to return this week.