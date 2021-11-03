Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 12:07 PM
The Carolina Panthers offense is getting its most dangerous weapon back as running back Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

McCaffrey hasn't played since Week 3, when he injured a hamstring against the Houston Texans, but wasn't placed on injured reserve until Week 6. Rookie Chuba Hubbard has been the primary replacement for McCaffrey in his absence.

Under NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve after Sept. 1 must miss three games; having now sat out that requirement, McCaffrey could be activated for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots.

As the Panthers offense welcomes McCaffrey back, it's also faced with the uncertain status of quarterback Sam Darnold﻿, who has been placed in concussion protocol after he was knocked out Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In two-plus games this season, McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards on 52 carries. He's been beset by injuries since his All-Pro season of 2019, when he rushed for 1,387 yards and added a whopping 1,005 as a receiver. Since then, he's played in only six games -- three in 2020 and three this season.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play versus the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will sit the remainder of the 2021 season due to a setback in his rehab from offseason ankle surgery.
  • The Cleveland Browns designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve. Janovich was placed on IR on Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury. Receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ was listed as a DNP for practice due to a non-injury related personal matter (along with a previous shoulder injury), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Roster moves

  • The Houston Texans released veteran cornerback ﻿Vernon Hargreaves III﻿. The 11th overall pick in 2016, Hargreaves has been with Houston since November 2019 when he was claimed after being cut by Tampa Bay. Hargreaves appeared in every game since Week 12 of that season; he accumulated two interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 30 appearances (23 starts).

