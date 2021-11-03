NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Carolina Panthers offense is getting its most dangerous weapon back as running back Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

McCaffrey hasn't played since Week 3, when he injured a hamstring against the Houston Texans, but wasn't placed on injured reserve until Week 6. Rookie Chuba Hubbard has been the primary replacement for McCaffrey in his absence.

Under NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve after Sept. 1 must miss three games; having now sat out that requirement, McCaffrey could be activated for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots.

As the Panthers offense welcomes McCaffrey back, it's also faced with the uncertain status of quarterback Sam Darnold﻿, who has been placed in concussion protocol after he was knocked out Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.