Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 07:26 PM
Nick Shook

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ made a surprise appearance on the Wednesday injury report in Southern California.

Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was asked Wednesday if Herbert was dealing with any prolonged effects from the injury, to which Staley responded no, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Herbert's Chargers have lost two straight after a 4-1 start, but the second-year passer still ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards (1,994) and is tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (eight). Los Angeles travels east to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

