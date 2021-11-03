Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ made a surprise appearance on the Wednesday injury report in Southern California.

Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was asked Wednesday if Herbert was dealing with any prolonged effects from the injury, to which Staley responded no, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.