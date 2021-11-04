Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

"It's different. It feels like a movie. From coming into work on Monday and I was in a training room, and they said that George wanted to talk to me. I've been in league 11 years, so I already knew what this talk was going to be about," said Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with 110.5 career sacks. "Initially, it hurt. I've been saying it kind of felt like removing a splinter. At first it hurts, it hurts bad. I've been there for 11 years. I don't know anything else. I was a Denver Bronco. They told me that I was getting traded to the Rams. Hurts. Had all my goodbyes. Looking at my house, looking at all the memories that I had there throughout 11 years, it was tough. When I took off Tuesday morning, though, I had a nice view of the mountains and I told myself like, 'Hey, taking off a Denver Bronco. When I land, I'm a Los Angeles Ram.' I landed and the had camera crew out there, it was a warm welcome. Went to straight to get the physical. Came here to the facility, started meeting players and it starting to feel good. It's starting to feel real good. You look at all the talent that we have. I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1. In the back end of things, it's not really that bad. It's better for me. It's better for the organization. And you just got to let reality sink in that I get to play with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd and Matthew Stafford and his solid offensive line. And they got a solid team. The Denver Broncos are still building. They're still a family and stuff, but this team was ready to win it right now, ready to win championships right now. And I'm excited to be a part of it."