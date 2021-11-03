Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

With their trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Denver Broncos shipped off the face of the franchise.

Thus, the question begging to be asked is what does the future of the franchise hold for the Broncos, who take a 4-4 record into a Sunday matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the post-Von era?

General manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway.

"We're not approaching a rebuild," Paton said, via team transcript. "We're just trying to do it the right way. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We want to build a foundation here. We have a lot of good players here. That's not fair to Justin Simmons; that's not fair to ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿; that's not fair to some of our core guys to rebuild. I think we have enough players here. Now, do we need to continue to build the foundation to get where we need to go? Certainly. We will continue to do that, and that's what we've done with some of these trades."

On Monday, Denver shipped Miller, a multi-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player and one of the greatest Broncos of the them all, to the Rams in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round draft picks. With Miller in the last season of a lucrative six-year, $114 million deal, the harsh business reality was the 32-year-old who missed all of 2020 with an ankle injury wasn't likely heading back to Denver.

And so, Paton and the Broncos parted ways with the three-time All-Pro in one of the team's handful of trades in the last two weeks. Denver also acquired linebackers Kenny Young (also in a deal with the Rams) and ﻿Stephen Weatherly﻿ and sent rookie cornerback ﻿Kary Vincent Jr.﻿ to the Eagles.

Paton insisted there was no fire sale at hand, though, which was a notion he doused when addressing the team leaders.