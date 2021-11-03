Around the NFL

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 11:47 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With their trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Denver Broncos shipped off the face of the franchise.

Thus, the question begging to be asked is what does the future of the franchise hold for the Broncos, who take a 4-4 record into a Sunday matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the post-Von era?

General manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway.

"We're not approaching a rebuild," Paton said, via team transcript. "We're just trying to do it the right way. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We want to build a foundation here. We have a lot of good players here. That's not fair to Justin Simmons; that's not fair to ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿; that's not fair to some of our core guys to rebuild. I think we have enough players here. Now, do we need to continue to build the foundation to get where we need to go? Certainly. We will continue to do that, and that's what we've done with some of these trades."

On Monday, Denver shipped Miller, a multi-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player and one of the greatest Broncos of the them all, to the Rams in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round draft picks. With Miller in the last season of a lucrative six-year, $114 million deal, the harsh business reality was the 32-year-old who missed all of 2020 with an ankle injury wasn't likely heading back to Denver.

And so, Paton and the Broncos parted ways with the three-time All-Pro in one of the team's handful of trades in the last two weeks. Denver also acquired linebackers Kenny Young (also in a deal with the Rams) and ﻿Stephen Weatherly﻿ and sent rookie cornerback ﻿Kary Vincent Jr.﻿ to the Eagles.

Paton insisted there was no fire sale at hand, though, which was a notion he doused when addressing the team leaders.

"I met with the leadership group," Paton said. "I met with all our captains. I just told them [that] I believed in them. I believe in the players that have to replace [OLB] Von [Miller], and you saw that [Sunday]. This is not a fire sale. We believe in all these guys. We're 4-4 and everything's in front of us. We had a long conversation. I think they're all in; I know they're all in. We traded one player. He's a great player, but we believe in the guys behind him. We believe in this roster. We do need to play better. Everyone needs to know that. There is an urgency. We haven't played great. We need to play better, but the fact of the matter is [that] we're 4-4 and we're still in it. I believe in these guys, and I believe they can turn it around."

Nonetheless, the trade of Miller underscores that change is at hand and raises concern that head coach Vic Fangio, amid his third season leading the club, could be sitting upon a hot seat. Paton spoke rather glowingly of Fangio, but, in no surprise, offered no comments of job security.

"I just want to say one of the reasons I took this job was because of Vic Fangio," Paton said. "It hasn't been easy this year with Vic. We've had a lot of adversity to overcome. The thing I like about Vic [is] he's stayed the course and he has not flinched. It's kept everyone in this building even keel. Vic just works. I'm really proud of the way he's gone through this. I've been around others that have folded, and the building is up and down, but Vic is very steady. Again, we've suffered a lot of different things and he's stayed the course. We are 4-4. It feels like we're 1-7, but we are 4-4 and we're right in the thick of it."

The season is by no means over and done with for Denver, which is currently the 11th seed in the AFC. But there is certainly an eye on the future, with Miller's departure bolstering the Broncos' draft capital.

"It gives us a lot of flexibility," Paton said. "We have 11 picks in this draft, so we love it. It gives us the flexibility to go get a player. It gives us flexibility to move up in the draft [or] move back. We really can do whatever we want. That's what you always want to do going into a draft. We like where we're at."

Per Paton, he and Rams general manager Les Snead began Miller trade talks on Friday that continued into Saturday, with the deal getting finalized on Sunday night. There were at least two other teams interested, but Paton did not believe they were a good fit for Miller.

"I didn't sleep Sunday night," Paton said. "This was not easy. This guy is an icon. He can still rush the passer. But it's a win-win, like I said. You have to make the best decision for your franchise moving forward, and we just felt this was at this time."

It was on Saturday that, by chance, Paton saw Miller at a Pop Warner football game. It was that chance meeting that provided Paton a portrait of who Miller is and why trading him was such a difficult move, no matter the positives he believes it will bestow the franchise.

"On a personal note, this past Saturday, my son had a playoff football game. Beau -- he's 12-years-old and he had a playoff game," Paton said. "I show up to the game and Von Miller is at the game. I'm like, 'Wow, OK.' He was there to see [outside linebackers coach] John Pagano's son play Pop Warner football. That's just the kind of guy he is. We were standing by Von watching the game, and 100 kids came up to him. He signed every autograph and he offered to take selfies with every kid. Adults were coming up to him. This guy's a special player, a special person. We're going to miss Von, but he'll always be a Bronco."

Two days after Miller and Paton were at the same Pop Warner game, Paton was the one who told him he would not, in fact, always be a Bronco.

"I'm the one who told him, and he was really surprised," Paton said. "It was really emotional -- for me, for Von. That's not easy. I've talked about releasing players at the 53-man cut. When you have to tell someone like Von Miller that we're trading him, that's the hardest thing I've had to do. They're human. He has his family. This is his community. I don't take that lightly. It was a really hard conversation."

It was a really hard conversation that has brought about a more uncertain future for the Broncos franchise. It is an immediate future that Paton says is not a rebuild, but it's assuredly one that will bring about a new-look Broncos team, as the face of the franchise for some many autumns has gone west to L.A., and left behind a Denver franchise looking for a new identity and direction.

Related Content

news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Henry Ruggs III arrested on charge of DUI resulting in death, released by Raiders

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced. The Raiders announced late Tuesday night they had released the former first-round pick.
news

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief. The Packers are releasing the linebacker after just two games with the club.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'I need to do a better job' of getting Odell Beckham involved in Browns' offense

It's a tired storyline at this point of the ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ experiment in Cleveland, but the numbers (or lack thereof) do not lie: The Browns are not giving enough attention to OBJ.
news

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 sixth-round pick

Kansas City is bolstering its pass rush ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Chiefs are acquiring edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: Trade package for RB Ronald Jones 'would have to be extraordinary'

Based on the way the season began for Ronald Jones, one might think the Buccaneers would take a bag of footballs and a handful of magic beans for him in a trade. But as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, any interest in the Bucs' backup rusher will instead have to meet a high bar, according to coach Bruce Arians.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW