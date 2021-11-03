NFL Week 9 underdogs: Will the Browns bounce back against the Bengals? Can the Jets win two in a row?





Swept by the Titans, the 3-5 Colts are struggling for air in the AFC South. Derrick Henry's injury obviously levels the playing field, but Indianapolis remains a team with wins over the 1-7 Dolphins, the eyesore Texans and a Niners team in a monsoon. Carson Wentz mixes solid play with a smattering of jaw-dropping gaffes. T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is a scratch, pulling another Colts target out of the mix. The sizable spread begs this query: Have the Jets turned a corner under Robert Saleh? Are we post-blowouts? I'd point to a defense that pulled off an inspired goal-line stand on Cincy's second drive (an easily forgotten game-changer because it unfolded so early), the 11th-hour pick of Joe Burrow and a scheme that held Ja'Marr Chase to a season-low three grabs for 32 yards. It's no knock on Zach Wilson, either, but Mike LaFleur's offense bloomed with the play-caller up in the booth (he'd been down on the sideline with the rookie) and White overcoming early errors to guide the Jets to 27 points over the five drives prior to their game-icing possession. Asked about White's chances of keeping the job into the future, Saleh's answer describes my feeling about Thursday night: "Anything's possible."