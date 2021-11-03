2021 NFL trade deadline: Seven deals that SHOULD have happened

We can trust Sean Payton to know how to get the most out of whatever arrangement he settles on at quarterback in the wake of Jameis Winston's knee injury, whether he rolls with a combination of Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill or cooks up another option. On a certain level, it makes sense that New Orleans did not rush to make a deadline deal. And adding Garoppolo's contract likely would have been difficult to navigate for the cap-strapped team. But given that this regret-tinged reflection on what could have been is already an exercise in alternate realities, let's set all that aside. Because the idea of Payton making Garoppolo his latest reclamation project is just too tantalizing not to chew over. Imagine Garoppolo helping to shepherd New Orleans' otherwise competitive roster to the playoffs, refurbishing his reputation and maybe even setting himself up as a potential long-term option for Payton. San Francisco, meanwhile, might have benefitted from committing the rest of the season to Trey Lance's development while also extracting extra picks rather than delaying the inevitable end to the Jimmy G era.