Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move.

If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.

The 2017 second-round pick told reporters Thursday that he hasn't requested to be traded, adding that he's "100 percent in" on being a Jet, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Maye noted, however, it's not his call whether he's traded before the Nov. 2 deadline.

The 28-year-old safety is playing 2021 on a $10.61 million franchise tag after sides couldn't reach a long-term contract agreement during the summer. If the Jets believe they'll lose the safety in free agency, it could be in GM Joe Douglas' best interest to move Maye before the deadline -- assuming they get an agreeable offer from a secondary-needy club.