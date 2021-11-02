49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday.
Edge rusher Charles Omenihu is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The former fifth-round pick out of Texas has flashed at times, recording seven sacks in his first two professional seasons. He's gone without a sack in six games in 2021, but has recorded 11 quarterback pressures for a rate slightly over 10 percent. Pro Football Focus has given Omenihu a 67.5 overall defensive grade, but an 80.3 pass-rushing mark.
The 49ers are buying low on a player they believe might be able to develop within their system. If anything, they're adding competitive depth to a defensive front that has also welcomed players like Samson Ebukam and Arden Key to their depth chart.
Houston, meanwhile, continues to recoup picks as it looks to restock on draft capital following the wild-spending final years of the Bill O'Brien era.