49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Nick Shook

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday.

Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The former fifth-round pick out of Texas has flashed at times, recording seven sacks in his first two professional seasons. He's gone without a sack in six games in 2021, but has recorded 11 quarterback pressures for a rate slightly over 10 percent. Pro Football Focus has given Omenihu a 67.5 overall defensive grade, but an 80.3 pass-rushing mark.

The 49ers are buying low on a player they believe might be able to develop within their system. If anything, they're adding competitive depth to a defensive front that has also welcomed players like ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ and Arden Key to their depth chart.

Houston, meanwhile, continues to recoup picks as it looks to restock on draft capital following the wild-spending final years of the Bill O'Brien era.

