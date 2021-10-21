Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

The Indianapolis Colts will be without safety Julian Blackmon for the remainder of the 2021 season.
The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday.
It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL. In six games this season, Blackmon, one of the better tackling free safeties in the league, compiled 34 tackles, two for loss, one pass defended, and a forced fumble.
It's the latest injury to a Colts squad that has dealt with blow after blow this season.
Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo and George Odum are the only other safeties currently on the active roster. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Colts restructured T.Y. Hilton's one-year contract to create $2.3 million in cap room to help them operate. Part of those operating costs could be finding a new safety to help fill Blackmon's shoes.