Around the NFL

Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts will be without safety Julian Blackmon for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday.

It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL. In six games this season, Blackmon, one of the better tackling free safeties in the league, compiled 34 tackles, two for loss, one pass defended, and a forced fumble.

It's the latest injury to a Colts squad that has dealt with blow after blow this season.

Khari Willis﻿, Andrew Sendejo and George Odum are the only other safeties currently on the active roster. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Colts restructured T.Y. Hilton's one-year contract to create $2.3 million in cap room to help them operate. Part of those operating costs could be finding a new safety to help fill Blackmon's shoes.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Ian Rapoport reports that Baker Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging for the Browns QB.
news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have no interest in trading Ronald Jones 

As the trade deadline approaches, speculation has arisen that the Buccaneers could part with Ronald Jones. Asked about the possibility of trading the running back, head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Browns on 'TNF'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- battling foot and quad injuries -- is expected to start in Thursday night's pivotal game against the Browns in Cleveland, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Los Angeles Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column. 
news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Packers expected to sign former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus

The Packers will sign defensive end ﻿Whitney Mercilus, adding pass-rushing help to a defense averaging 2.3 sacks per game. For Mercilus, it's a new home for a 10-year career spent entirely with the Texans until now.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury (COVID) remains away from team, building offensive game plan from home

As of Wednesday, the undefeated Cardinals remain unsure if coach Kliff Kingsbury will be cleared in time to participate in Sunday's game against the 1-5 Texans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW