﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ has convinced the Saints to keep him in the lineup for at least one more week.

After replacing the injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and helping New Orleans take down NFC South rival Tampa Bay last weekend, the backup quarterback is expected to start against another divisional foe Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Prior to Siemian's entry into the Saints' Week 8 triumph over the Buccaneers, the quarterback hadn't appeared in a game since 2019. He hadn't thrown more than six passes in a season since 2017. And yet, Siemian looked quite comfortable upon arrival, completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the 36-27 win.

Siemian found his footing rather quickly, leading the Saints on a scoring drive on his second possession of the game and following it by capitalizing on a short field with another scoring drive. That second possession ended in a touchdown pass to fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿, who scored for the first time in two years.

On the following drive, Siemian connected with receiver Kevin White for his first reception in three years.

Call them the no-name Saints if you must; Siemian's name is plenty good for Sean Payton, who also had to decide whether he'd move forward with Siemian or the more familiar, but differently equipped ﻿Taysom Hill﻿.

In a not-too-distant life, Siemian was once the Broncos' starting quarterback, posting an 8-6 record as a starter while throwing 18 touchdown passes (and 10 interceptions) and recording the highest season-long passer rating of his career at 84.6 in 2016. He started 10 games the following year, but found himself as one of a trio of quarterbacks who all showed potential, but ultimately couldn't hack it in Denver. Caught in a carousel that also included ﻿Brock Osweiler﻿ and ﻿Paxton Lynch﻿, Siemian was eventually traded to Minnesota.

Siemian has served as a backup since, finding himself back in action Sunday for the first time since he was forced to replace ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in New York following the quarterback's mononucleosis diagnosis ahead of a Monday night contest against Cleveland.