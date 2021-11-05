Saints expected to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons

Around the NFL

﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ has convinced the Saints to keep him in the lineup for at least one more week.

After replacing the injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and helping New Orleans take down NFC South rival Tampa Bay last weekend, the backup quarterback is expected to start against another divisional foe Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Prior to Siemian's entry into the Saints' Week 8 triumph over the Buccaneers, the quarterback hadn't appeared in a game since 2019. He hadn't thrown more than six passes in a season since 2017. And yet, Siemian looked quite comfortable upon arrival, completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the 36-27 win.

Siemian found his footing rather quickly, leading the Saints on a scoring drive on his second possession of the game and following it by capitalizing on a short field with another scoring drive. That second possession ended in a touchdown pass to fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿, who scored for the first time in two years.

On the following drive, Siemian connected with receiver Kevin White for his first reception in three years.

Call them the no-name Saints if you must; Siemian's name is plenty good for Sean Payton, who also had to decide whether he'd move forward with Siemian or the more familiar, but differently equipped ﻿Taysom Hill﻿.

In a not-too-distant life, Siemian was once the Broncos' starting quarterback, posting an 8-6 record as a starter while throwing 18 touchdown passes (and 10 interceptions) and recording the highest season-long passer rating of his career at 84.6 in 2016. He started 10 games the following year, but found himself as one of a trio of quarterbacks who all showed potential, but ultimately couldn't hack it in Denver. Caught in a carousel that also included ﻿Brock Osweiler﻿ and ﻿Paxton Lynch﻿, Siemian was eventually traded to Minnesota.

Siemian has served as a backup since, finding himself back in action Sunday for the first time since he was forced to replace ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in New York following the quarterback's mononucleosis diagnosis ahead of a Monday night contest against Cleveland.

Siemian will get another chance to prove his worth as a starter for a Saints, who are right in the thick of the NFC South race at 5-2.

Related Content

news

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
news

49ers aren't worried about George Kittle's workload as TE comes off latest injury

As ﻿George Kittle﻿ returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve due to a calf injury, questions turned to whether the 49ers are overworking their star tight end. Kittle has played just 12 of the past 23 games due to injury.
news

Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility after false positive COVID-19 test

Saquon Barkley is back in the building. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the RB returned to the Giants facility Friday morning after further testing revealed that a false positive test had landed him on the COVID-19 list.
news

Colts' Danny Pinter is first offensive lineman to catch TD pass this season

It took more than eight weeks, but we finally have our first Big Man TD catch of the season. Colts guard ﻿Danny Pinter﻿ became the first offensive lineman to catch a TD this year when he snagged a two-yard pass from ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.
news

Browns releasing WR Odell Beckham; WR heads to waivers

The end of the Odell Beckham era in Cleveland is upon us. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are releasing the wideout. Beckham now heads to waivers. The release comes about as OBJ and the team agreed to a reworked contract.
news

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

The Colts had a "perfect" setup to rebound from an overtime loss to the Titans and did so on Thursday night with huge efforts from Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz leading the way. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
news

Week 9 Thursday night inactives: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
