Around the NFL

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Following 10 days away from his Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers will return on Sunday.

Rodgers is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is poised to return for the Pack against the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Throughout the week leading up to Saturday, which is the first day in which Rodgers can be activated, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it known if all went according to plan, Rodgers would be in the starting lineup on Sunday. For Rodgers to be able to play Sunday, the Packers have until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to officially activate him, which is expected to happen.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and due to being unvaccinated was immediately ruled out for the Packers' Week 9 game against the Chiefs, which Green Bay lost with former first-round pick Jordan Love taking over in his first NFL start.

Following Rodgers' positive test, the Packers' all-time great explained his decision not to get vaccinated in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. News of Rodgers testing positive also brought with it a league review into the Packers' COVID-19 protocols implementation. That review resulted in the franchise getting fined $300,000 and Rodgers incurring a $14,650 fine due to attending a Halloween party. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers is prohibited from gatherings outside the team facility.

Green Bay had won seven in row before the Rodgers-less Packers were defeated by the Chiefs.

Now, the NFC North-leading Pack will look to get back on track with Rodgers at the helm. Through eight games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 105.7 QB rating.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW