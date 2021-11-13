Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Following 10 days away from his Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers will return on Sunday.

Rodgers is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is poised to return for the Pack against the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Throughout the week leading up to Saturday, which is the first day in which Rodgers can be activated, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it known if all went according to plan, Rodgers would be in the starting lineup on Sunday. For Rodgers to be able to play Sunday, the Packers have until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to officially activate him, which is expected to happen.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and due to being unvaccinated was immediately ruled out for the Packers' Week 9 game against the Chiefs, which Green Bay lost with former first-round pick Jordan Love taking over in his first NFL start.

Following Rodgers' positive test, the Packers' all-time great explained his decision not to get vaccinated in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. News of Rodgers testing positive also brought with it a league review into the Packers' COVID-19 protocols implementation. That review resulted in the franchise getting fined $300,000 and Rodgers incurring a $14,650 fine due to attending a Halloween party. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers is prohibited from gatherings outside the team facility.

Green Bay had won seven in row before the Rodgers-less Packers were defeated by the Chiefs.