Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols implementation and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.

The team was also notified that future violations could be subject to more severe discipline, such as lowered or lost draft picks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Rodgers and Lazard's fines are a result of attending a team-sanctioned Halloween party, Garafolo reported. As both are unvaccinated, they are prohibited from attending gatherings outside team facilities. Per the NFL/NFLPA protocol guidelines, gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players is subject to a $14,650 fine.

The Packers' team fine was brought forth by the NFL's review determining the team should have penalized both players, Garafolo reported.

The review also found that there were a few instances in which Rodgers and Lazard were not wearing face coverings inside the team facility, which is a violation of protocol. However, the league found the team was otherwise compliant and there was no widespread or systematic mask-wearing violations, Garafolo reported.

The NFL announced Wednesday it was conducting a review into the Packers organization's COVID-19 protocol enforcement in the aftermath of Rodgers testing positive for the virus.

Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 26 as a close contact of Davante Adams﻿, who had a positive test for COVID-19. Lazard has since been activated, while Rodgers has not and remains in a mandatory 10-day window away from the team.