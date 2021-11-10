Around the NFL

Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 08:21 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols implementation and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.

The team was also notified that future violations could be subject to more severe discipline, such as lowered or lost draft picks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Rodgers and Lazard's fines are a result of attending a team-sanctioned Halloween party, Garafolo reported. As both are unvaccinated, they are prohibited from attending gatherings outside team facilities. Per the NFL/NFLPA protocol guidelines, gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players is subject to a $14,650 fine.

The Packers' team fine was brought forth by the NFL's review determining the team should have penalized both players, Garafolo reported.

The review also found that there were a few instances in which Rodgers and Lazard were not wearing face coverings inside the team facility, which is a violation of protocol. However, the league found the team was otherwise compliant and there was no widespread or systematic mask-wearing violations, Garafolo reported.

The NFL announced Wednesday it was conducting a review into the Packers organization's COVID-19 protocol enforcement in the aftermath of Rodgers testing positive for the virus.

Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 26 as a close contact of Davante Adams﻿, who had a positive test for COVID-19. Lazard has since been activated, while Rodgers has not and remains in a mandatory 10-day window away from the team.

Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and his status for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks remains undetermined.



news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Sam Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Both backs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Browns guard Wyatt Teller signs four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
