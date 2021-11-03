NFL reviewing Packers' COVID-19 protocol enforcement following Aaron Rodgers' positive test

The NFL is looking into COVID-19 protocol enforcement in the Green Bay Packers organization following star quarterback Aaron Rodgers testing positive for the virus.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the NFL said in a statement Wednesday, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Rodgers is unvaccinated and will be unavailable for the Packers' road game at Kansas City on Sunday. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon, along with cornerback Isaac Yiadom﻿. In August, Rodgers told reporters that he had been "immunized" when asked if he'd been vaccinated. He sought an exemption from protocols based on his antibody levels before the season, but the exemption was denied. Based on that denial, Rodgers has been subject all season to the league's protocols for unvaccinated players, including but not limited to daily testing and mask-wearing.

Rodgers has been seen throughout the season maskless during news conferences, which take place indoors at the Packers' facilities.

Protocols require Rodgers to spend at least 10 days away from the team, which means he'll not only miss the Chiefs game, but he'll be unable to practice ahead of the Packers' Week 10 game against Seattle.