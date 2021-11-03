Around the NFL

NFL reviewing Packers' COVID-19 protocol enforcement following Aaron Rodgers' positive test

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 05:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The NFL is looking into COVID-19 protocol enforcement in the Green Bay Packers organization following star quarterback Aaron Rodgers testing positive for the virus.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the NFL said in a statement Wednesday, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Rodgers is unvaccinated and will be unavailable for the Packers' road game at Kansas City on Sunday. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon, along with cornerback Isaac Yiadom﻿. In August, Rodgers told reporters that he had been "immunized" when asked if he'd been vaccinated. He sought an exemption from protocols based on his antibody levels before the season, but the exemption was denied. Based on that denial, Rodgers has been subject all season to the league's protocols for unvaccinated players, including but not limited to daily testing and mask-wearing.

Rodgers has been seen throughout the season maskless during news conferences, which take place indoors at the Packers' facilities.

Protocols require Rodgers to spend at least 10 days away from the team, which means he'll not only miss the Chiefs game, but he'll be unable to practice ahead of the Packers' Week 10 game against Seattle.

Backup QB Jordan Love will make his first career start in place of Rodgers on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray (ankle) believes he should be 'good to go' but will be game-time decision

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray told reporters he should be "good to go" against San Francisco in Arizona's Week 9 game Sunday "if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps." Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the QB will be a game-time decision. 
news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Official injury report for all games for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Odell Beckham excused from practice as wide receiver, Browns reach apparent crossroads

Browns WR Odell Beckham was excused from Cleveland's Wednesday practice with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying Beckham's representation and general manager Andrew Berry were engaged in discussions about the receiver's future.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, S Xavier McKinney placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley, along with safety Xavier McKinney, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier stand by Tua Tagovailoa after standing pat at deadline

The Dolphins did not make the long-rumored trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team's focus will now shift to supporting second-year talent Tua Tagovailoa as he continues his development for the remainder of the 2021 season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss rest of season due to setback with ankle injury

Michael Thomas' season is over before it began. The Saints wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will not be able to play this season after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
news

Joe Douglas in 'lockstep' with Saleh on Jets' QB situation: 'We'll cross that bridge when we get there'

Do the New York Jets have a brewing QB conundrum? After Mike White's breakout performance in Week 8 in relief of the injured Zach Wilson, GM Joe Douglas told reporters he's in 'lockstep' with Robert Saleh on how to handle the position.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW