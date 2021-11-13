Titans place WR Julio Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve

Around the NFL

The streaking Tennessee Titans will now be without two key offensive piece.

The Titans placed the veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday.

Jones has been battling hamstring issues all year and suffered a setback during Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Jones' placement on IR comes less than two weeks after star running back Derrick Henry underwent surgery to repair a broken foot.

The Titans traded a 2022 second- and fourth-round draft pick for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round selection, but the former Falcons wideout has struggled to break through with his new team.

Jones has one game with more than 100 yards this season (Week 2) and has yet to reach the end zone, recording 21 catches for 336 yards in six games.

The Titans also placed safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) on injured reserve. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was added to the active roster, while wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was signed to the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Tennessee (7-2) hosts the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday.

