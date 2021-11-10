NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seattle Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back.
Running back Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice. He'll be joined, of course, by quarterback Russell Wilson.
The duo's absence coincided with a three-game losing streak for the Seahawks (3-5), though they beat the Jaguars before going on bye to remain in good position to grab an NFC wild-card bid. Wilson's value is obvious, but Seattle has also struggled to run the ball in recent weeks while leaning on Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.
Carson was averaging 4.3 yards per carry upon going down down and still leads the team in rushing touchdowns (3). The fifth-year back still must be removed from injured reserve to be eligible to play Sunday versus the Packers.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is "making progress" but will work with the rehab group Wednesday. McCarthy does not expect kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, to be available for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The team plans to work out kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher today.
- The Cleveland Browns designated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) to return from injured reserve and placed offensive lineman Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are still day to day and wide receiver A.J. Green remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Long snapper Aaron Brewer will be out multiple weeks with a broken arm.
- The Carolina Panthers designated wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and guard Deonte Brown to return from IR.
- The Atlanta Falcons designated linebacker Dante Fowler to return from IR.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tennessee Titans designated cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) to return from IR.
Roster moves
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed running back Jordan Howard to active roster
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Breshad Perriman to the practice squad and released wide receiver John Hurst and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad.
- The Carolina Panthers added guard Patrick Omameh to the practice squad and finalized the signing of quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster.
- The Tennessee Titans signed quarterback Kevin Hogan and wide receiver Chris Rowland to the practice squad.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.