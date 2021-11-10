NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seattle Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back.

Running back Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice. He'll be joined, of course, by quarterback Russell Wilson.

The duo's absence coincided with a three-game losing streak for the Seahawks (3-5), though they beat the Jaguars before going on bye to remain in good position to grab an NFC wild-card bid. Wilson's value is obvious, but Seattle has also struggled to run the ball in recent weeks while leaning on Alex Collins, ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿, Travis Homer and ﻿DeeJay Dallas﻿.