NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 02:50 PM
The Seattle Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back.

Running back Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice. He'll be joined, of course, by quarterback Russell Wilson.

The duo's absence coincided with a three-game losing streak for the Seahawks (3-5), though they beat the Jaguars before going on bye to remain in good position to grab an NFC wild-card bid. Wilson's value is obvious, but Seattle has also struggled to run the ball in recent weeks while leaning on Alex Collins, ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿, Travis Homer and ﻿DeeJay Dallas﻿.

Carson was averaging 4.3 yards per carry upon going down down and still leads the team in rushing touchdowns (3). The fifth-year back still must be removed from injured reserve to be eligible to play Sunday versus the Packers.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is "making progress" but will work with the rehab group Wednesday. McCarthy does not expect kicker Greg Zuerlein﻿, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, to be available for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The team plans to work out kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher today.
  • The Cleveland Browns designated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) to return from injured reserve and placed offensive lineman Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are still day to day and wide receiver A.J. Green remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Long snapper Aaron Brewer will be out multiple weeks with a broken arm.
  • The Carolina Panthers designated wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and guard Deonte Brown to return from IR.
  • The Atlanta Falcons designated linebacker Dante Fowler to return from IR.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tennessee Titans designated cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) to return from IR.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
news

Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: 'It starts with me'

Bills QB Josh Allen already took blame for the team's bad 9-6 loss in Jacksonville. Now, OC Brian Daboll is also bearing some of the brunt for the offense's inability to move the ball consistently.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner defends DC DeMeco Ryans amid struggles: 'We know that it's on us (players)'

San Francisco's latest defensive letdown has brought the heat on first-time coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Star linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿, however, is defending the DC.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Among the other players to win Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the 2021 season are Jaguars DE Josh Allen, Giants safety Xavier McKinney, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu.
news

Buccaneers sign veteran TE Darren Fells to practice squad

The Buccaneers are signing veteran TE Darren Fells to their practice squad with the hopes elevating him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing the team's shocking 30-16 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 
