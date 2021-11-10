Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer: Vaccinated Vikings player in ER after contracting COVID-19

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID. It's serious stuff," coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday. "Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself."

Zimmer declined to name the hospitalized player but said he is in stable condition.

As for the 29 being tested due to close contact, the NFL's COVID-19 policy does not require vaccinated individuals to be quarantined. On Monday, the Vikings placed linebacker Ryan Connelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while offensive lineman Tim Parris was placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the club five players designated to reserve/COVID-19. Vaccinated center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings' overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to a breakthrough case and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, as was defensive back Harrison Smith. Offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was placed on the list last Friday.

Zimmer was outspoken before the season about the importance of getting vaccinated, and the club even brought in an infectious disease expert to educate players.

The Vikings play on the road this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

