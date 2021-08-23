Vikings to have epidemiologist speak to team in hopes of increasing vaccination rate ahead of season

The Minnesota Vikings are doing everything they can to help increase their vaccination rate among players as we get closer to the 2021 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the Vikings are bringing in renowned epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm to speak to the team today, per sources informed of the situation.

Minnesota's vaccination rate among players has lagged behind other NFL teams. Quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is among the most high-profile players in the NFL not to be vaccinated. Minnesota's QB room has already dealt with missing time due to a COVID-19 case for rookie ﻿Kellen Mond﻿.

Coach Mike Zimmer has been vocal about his frustration regarding his team's status related to the vaccine.