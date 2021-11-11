RB Index, Week 10: Four NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma was an off-and-on contributor for the Patriots in the first half of the season, with 35 carries for 136 yards and one TD in five games, also adding seven receptions for 97 yards. However, Stevenson is coming off his best performance of the season, with 106 scrimmage yards (including a season-high 62 rush yards) against the Carolina Panthers. Every strength was displayed in this outing: his elusiveness, physicality and great hands as a 6-foot, 227-pound running back. He's had double-digit carries in just two games this season, but I won't be surprised to see Josh McDaniels use him more down the stretch after the performance we saw in Week 9. And with the Patriots aiming to run the ball and play great defense -- in an effort to take pressure off rookie quarterback Mac Jones -- having a versatile player like Stevenson in the rotation is going to allow New England to move the chains and control the clock.