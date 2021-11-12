NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but they're leaving a couple of key contributors behind.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.
Gronkowski has not seen significant playing time since injuring his ribs in Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, although he did play a handful of snaps in the Buccaneers' most recent contest, a 36-27 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After the loss to the Saints, Arians admitted he felt Gronkowski's return to action was rushed.
The tight end has since had nearly two full weeks to recover and prepare, but will not take the field against the Washington Football Team.
Brown, meanwhile, has not played since Week 6 due to his ankle injury.
In other injury news, wideout Chris Godwin (foot) will be a game-time decision, per Arians. Godwin did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (foot), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (personal) and center JC Tretter (knee) returned to practice. Running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton (COVID-19) will not be available.
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice but is considered a game-time decision, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray missed Week 9. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who also sat out last week, is a game-time decision, as well; Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring issue.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice due to an undisclosed illness. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will not carry a designation into Sunday, which means he'll likely be active against the Saints.
- The Carolina Panthers officially placed quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve. It was reported on Wednesday that Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee) are questionable.
- Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday. The All-Pro offensive lineman was activated off of PUP this week.
- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) will not play Sunday if he can't practice Saturday, per coach Mike McCarthy. Smith did not play in Week 9.
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, per coach Sean McDermott. Running back Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable. Tight end Dawson Knox, who hasn't played since Week 6 due to a hand injury, does not have a designation.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable with a good chance to play against the Colts. Meyer also said that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle), left tackle Cam Robinson (back), and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) are good to go.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said receiver T.Y. Hilton will play Sunday while cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) will not. Hilton was inactive last week due to a concussion.
- The Washington Football Team ruled receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion protocol) out for Week 10.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard suffered an injury during practice, per coach Nick Sirianni. Dillard and defensive end Josh Sweat (concussion) are questionable for Sunday.
- The Minnesota Vikings ruled linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) out for Week 10. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) is questionable. The team also placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Atlanta Falcons ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) against Dallas. Three players are doubtful to play: DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion), TE Lee Smith (back), OLB Steven Means (knee). Defensive lineman John Cominsky (shoulder) is questionable.
- The Denver Broncos placed guard Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster.
- The Carolina Panthers released quarterback James Morgan.