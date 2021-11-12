Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 12:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but they're leaving a couple of key contributors behind.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.

Gronkowski has not seen significant playing time since injuring his ribs in Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, although he did play a handful of snaps in the Buccaneers' most recent contest, a 36-27 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After the loss to the Saints, Arians admitted he felt Gronkowski's return to action was rushed.

The tight end has since had nearly two full weeks to recover and prepare, but will not take the field against the Washington Football Team.

Brown, meanwhile, has not played since Week 6 due to his ankle injury.

In other injury news, wideout Chris Godwin (foot) will be a game-time decision, per Arians. Godwin did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (foot), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (personal) and center JC Tretter (knee) returned to practice. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ (COVID-19) will not be available.
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice but is considered a game-time decision, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray missed Week 9. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿, who also sat out last week, is a game-time decision, as well; Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring issue.
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice due to an undisclosed illness. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will not carry a designation into Sunday, which means he'll likely be active against the Saints.
  • The Carolina Panthers officially placed quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve. It was reported on Wednesday that Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee) are questionable.
  • Green Bay Packers left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday. The All-Pro offensive lineman was activated off of PUP this week.
  • Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) will not play Sunday if he can't practice Saturday, per coach Mike McCarthy. Smith did not play in Week 9.
  • Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, per coach Sean McDermott. Running back Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable. Tight end Dawson Knox﻿, who hasn't played since Week 6 due to a hand injury, does not have a designation.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said running back James Robinson (heel) is questionable with a good chance to play against the Colts. Meyer also said that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle), left tackle Cam Robinson (back), and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) are good to go.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said receiver T.Y. Hilton will play Sunday while cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) will not. Hilton was inactive last week due to a concussion.
  • The Washington Football Team ruled receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion protocol) out for Week 10.
  • Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard suffered an injury during practice, per coach Nick Sirianni. Dillard and defensive end Josh Sweat (concussion) are questionable for Sunday.
  • The Minnesota Vikings ruled linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) out for Week 10. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) is questionable. The team also placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Atlanta Falcons ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) against Dallas. Three players are doubtful to play: DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion), TE Lee Smith (back), OLB Steven Means (knee). Defensive lineman John Cominsky (shoulder) is questionable.
  • The Denver Broncos placed guard Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster moves

  • The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster.
  • The Carolina Panthers released quarterback James Morgan﻿.

Related Content

news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Ravens on Thursday night

The Miami defense came up huge and Tua Tagovailoa came on in relief to lead the Dolphins past the Ravens on Thursday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa replaces injured Jacoby Brissett in Dolphins' win over Ravens

Dealing with a broken finger, Tua Tagovailoa did not start on Thursday, but was called on to relieve an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW