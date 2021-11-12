NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but they're leaving a couple of key contributors behind.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.

Gronkowski has not seen significant playing time since injuring his ribs in Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, although he did play a handful of snaps in the Buccaneers' most recent contest, a 36-27 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After the loss to the Saints, Arians admitted he felt Gronkowski's return to action was rushed.

The tight end has since had nearly two full weeks to recover and prepare, but will not take the field against the Washington Football Team.

Brown, meanwhile, has not played since Week 6 due to his ankle injury.