Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 04:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Looking to rebound from a loss against the Falcons, the Saints will have to do so without their most vaunted offensive weapon.

Running back Alvin Kamara is out for Sunday’s game against the Titans with a knee injury, the team announced.

Kamara did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and New Orleans (5-3) will move forward against Tennessee (7-2) with Mark Ingram likely to see a lot more reps in the backfield.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston and No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas each already out for the season, Kamara's absence is another big blow no matter the amount of time he'll miss.

Kamara's three rushing touchdowns and four receiving scores are each tied for tops on the team, and he leads the Saints in rushing yards (530), targets (44), receptions (32) and receiving yards (310).

Ingram was acquired via trade with the Texans ahead of the Saints' Week 8 victory versus the Buccaneers and played 22 snaps. In a Week 9 loss to the Falcons, Ingram's snaps increased slightly to 26 and he registered nine catches for 43 yards and five receptions for 21 yards. His snap count and workload is likely to increase on Sunday.

